Google has officially launched Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2, barely a month after the initial beta release. The update adds new personalization options, system touches, and security features intended to enhance user experience and device performance.

Custom App Icon Shapes for Android 16

The most apparent adjustment in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 is the ability to personalize app icon shapes. Apart from the default circle, users can now select four other shapes.

The feature works nicely with Android's dark theme extension and the auto-theming capability introduced in Beta 1, allowing users more customization on the home screen.

Performance Optimization With Smarter Garbage Collection

According to Android Police, the majority of the Beta 2 updates concentrate on system-level improvements.

Google has adopted a Generational Concurrent Mark-Compact (CMC) Garbage Collector, which minimizes CPU usage by dealing with newly allocated objects that have a higher chance of being garbage collected. This improves app performance for smoother operation, reduced lag, and increased battery life, a huge move to improve the daily Android experience.

Health Connect Adds Step Tracking

Google continues to build out its Health Connect platform. Devices can now automatically record steps using onboard sensors in Beta 2. Exercise data has also been refreshed, providing users with richer insights into workouts and physical activity.

Developer Verification For Safer Apps

Security leads the pack of this release as well. Google is introducing developer verification requirements to ensure that apps are linked to actual-world individuals or entities.

Beginning in September 2026, only verified developers will be permitted to distribute apps on certified Android hardware, with exceptions for sideloading via ADB.

To facilitate this change, Beta 2 introduces new APIs and an ADB command that allow developers to test verification results by simulating them. This is intended to crack down on malicious app distribution and make the Android ecosystem a whole lot better.

SMS OTP Protection Against Hijacking

To prevent one-time password (OTP) hijacking, Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 will hold back SMS messages containing retriever hashes for most applications by as much as three hours. Legitimate applications utilizing the SMS retriever API will, however, continue to receive messages in real time for preservation of functionality.

Pixel 10 Support and OTA Status

For Pixel owners who are already part of the Android Beta Program, the Beta 2 OTA update (build BP41.250822.010) is now downloadable. Pixel 10 owners can now sign up for the beta program for the very first time, though the OTA rollout for these models is not yet active. Meanwhile, impatient users can manually sideload the update from Google's developer website.

According to 9to5Google, the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. It will also work on the Android Emulator.

Here are the full release notes:

Testing developer verification Android developer verification is a new requirement designed to link real-world entities (individuals and organizations) with their Android applications to make it harder for bad actors to spread harm. Starting in September 2026 and in specific regions, Android will require apps to be registered by verified developers to be installed on certified Android devices, with an exception made for installs made through the Android Debug Bridge (ADB). As a developer, you are free to install apps without verification with ADB. This is designed to support your need to develop and test apps that are not intended or not yet ready to distribute to the wider consumer population. For apps that enable user-initiated installation of app packages, Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 contains new APIs that support developer verification during installation, along with a new adb command to let you force a verification outcome for testing purposes. SMS OTP Protection The delivery of messages containing an SMS retriever hash will be delayed for most apps for three hours to help prevent OTP hijacking. Apps can continue to use the SMS retriever API to access messages intended for them in a timely manner. Custom app icon shapes Android 16 QPR2 allows users to select from a list of icon shapes that apply to all app icons and folder previews. More efficient garbage collection The Android Runtime (ART) now includes a Generational Concurrent Mark-Compact (CMC) Garbage Collector in Android 16 QPR2 that focuses collection efforts on newly allocated objects, which are more likely to be garbage. You can expect reduced CPU usage from garbage collection, a smoother user experience with less jank, and improved battery efficiency. Automatic step tracking and expanded exercise data in Health Connect Health Connect now automatically tracks steps using the device's sensors, and the ExerciseSegment and ExerciseSession data types have been updated.

