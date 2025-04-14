A milestone in digital accessibility, Google is expanding its Expressive Captions feature within Android's Live Caption system.

Originally introduced to turn spoken language into readable text in real-time, Expressive Captions transcend simple transcription—more than just conveying what's being said, they also convey the way it is being said. And now, additional sound cues are being added to the roster.

Do Expressive Captions on Android Ring a Bell to You?

Expressive Captions are meant to give a more rich and emotional reading experience to those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Rather than simply showing dialogue, Android's Live Caption feature includes context regarding tone, volume, and background noise, such as clapping or laughter.

It transforms your screen into a text-based expressive soundboard, allowing users not just to see the dialogue but experience the moment even if they do not hear it.

Newly Added Sounds within Expressive Captions

As a part of the latest update of Android System Intelligence (v.23.playstore.pixel9.741245583), a new set of sounds is being introduced. Android Authority reports that users can look forward to seeing the following new expressive sounds within their captions:

Whispering

Whistles

Bells ringing

Burps

Gargles

Hiccups

Sneezing

Snoring

Throat clearing

Yawning

These new additions complement the current cues such as laughter, crying, cheering, coughing, and more, to further immerse captions. It is a subtle but significant enhancement that can make videos, podcasts, and voice notes more accessible without sound.

Who Gets the Update First?

According to the APK teardown, this new version of Expressive Captions seems to be linked to a particular rollout via the Google Play Store, first targeting Pixel 9 phones. But it's set to roll out on additional Pixel phones with Android 14 or above version shortly.

That means if you have a newer Pixel phone, you're probably first in line to test out these improved accessibility features.

Accessibility Meets Emotion in This Update

Captions have generally emphasized dialogue. Yet emotion, nuance, and ambient sounds dominate communication. For Google, the Expressive Captions are game changers toward emotional accessibility, especially for those who are dependent on captions.

For content creators and developers, it also means a more accessible design. Expressive Captions bridge the gap between silence and sound. You can use this feature if you're listening to a voice note, joining your friends in a Zoom meet-up, or watching a Netflix series.

Originally published on Tech Times