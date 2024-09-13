A British man has been sentenced to life in prison after he set his own apartment on fire trying to harm his upstairs Jewish neighbors.

Ian Pitkin, 64, pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to one count of arson with intent to endanger life, four counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and three counts of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

According to Metropolitan Police, officers were called to a fire at Pitkin's ground-floor apartment in the early hours of March 20. Ambulance and fire services also joined in the response.

The fire caused several neighbors to jump out of windows, leading one person to suffer a fractured hip. Five people were injured in total, including one passer-by.

A baby was also thrown out of a window to people below, but paramedics said the child did not sustain any injuries.

Officers arrested Pitkin shortly after the incident while he was seeking medical attention for his own injuries from the fire. Upon searching his car, police found several cans of gasoline, four air weapons, three knives and two hammers.

"We believe the arson and planned action was linked to a housing dispute and Pitkin indicated a clear intention to harm others, beyond those injured in the fire, who were connected with that housing dispute," Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said in a statement.

He continued, "In doing so we were able to evidence the fact that he expressed clear anti-Semitic sentiment on several occasions and the Crown Prosecution Service invited the court to treat racial and religious hostility as an aggravating factor."

Pitkin was sentenced to life in prison and will serve a minimum of six years and 17 days.