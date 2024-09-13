Two men have been arrested and charged with burglary for stealing a work by the popular artist Banksy earlier this week in London.

James Love, 53, and Larry Fraser, 47, were in police custody Friday following their alleged smash-and-grab theft of a limited edition autographed print of the Banksy's artwork "Girl With Balloon".

"A Banksy painting entitled 'Girl with Balloon' was the only item stolen," Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "This has now been recovered and will be returned to the gallery."

The masked duo allegedly broke through the front door of Grove Gallery on Sunday night and grabbed the painting. The incident was captured on video surveillance, which was used to identify and arrest the two on Wednesday.

The original image, valued at $355,000 by court documents, was drawn on a wall in East London in 2004 and quickly became one of the anonymous artist's best-known images.

A reproduction, entitled "Love is in the Bin, sold for $1.4 million at a 2018 Sotheby's auction after the artist partially put the painting through a paper shredder. The damaged print later sold for a record $25.4 million.

Banksy's works have created public interest and controversy for the unknown artist. Painting on public buildings and spaces since the 1990s, his works have been the target of attempted thefts and cleanup campaigns.