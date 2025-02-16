KEY POINTS A lawyer and plaintiff in the lawsuit said lawyers saw there was an illicit association to commit fraud in the $LIBRA launch

Milei's office denied the president was involved in the token's development and has ordered a probe into the project

A 'custodian' of the $LIBRA token's treasury funds suggested Milei's pullout caused the price crash

The token was already crashing following supposed 'cash out' activity by the developer team, as per onchain data

The $LIBRA developer team was reportedly the same team that launched FLOTUS' $MELANIA memecoin

Argentina's President Javier Milei is faced with a lawsuit initiated by Argentine lawyers over his promotion on social media platform X of LIBRA, a cryptocurrency that initially surged then crashed over the weekend.

Jonatan Baldiviezo, one of the lawyers who filed fraud charges against Milei, told The Associated Press that the lawsuit was filed in criminal court Sunday amid continuing concerns over the Argentine president's actions.

Milei Committed 'Fraud': Lawyer

Milei posted on X about LIBRA Friday, saying the crypto asset was aimed at "encouraging economic growth by funding small businesses and startups."

A few hours later, the post had been deleted, sending the coin's price crashing and resulting in millions lost to investors.

"Within this illicit association, the crime of fraud was committed, in which the president's actions were essential," Baldiviezo said of the incident. He noted how plaintiffs, Baldiviezo included, found there was an illicit association to commit "an indeterminate number of frauds."

Milei's Office Denies President's Direct Involvement

In a lengthy statement Saturday, the Argentine Office of the President (OPR) said Milei wasn't involved in the LIBRA token's development, contrary to speculations that he "rugged" investors.

The OPR admitted that Milei did hold a meeting with representatives of the KIP Protocol, which developed the crypto coin. The president was informed of the company's "intention to develop a project called 'Viva la Libertad' to finance private ventures in the Argentine Republic using blockchain technology," as per a Google translation of the statement.

La Oficina del Presidente informa que el pasado 19 de octubre el Presidente Javier Milei mantuvo un encuentro con los representantes de KIP Protocol en Argentina en el que se le comentó la intención de la empresa de desarrollar un proyecto llamado “Viva la Libertad” para… — Oficina del Presidente (@OPRArgentina) February 16, 2025

Late last month, Milei again met with Hayden Mark Davis, whom the KIP Protocol representatives said would "provide the technological infrastructure" for the project. The OPR reiterated that Davis was in no way connected with the Argentine government.

The OPR also seemed to defend Milei's promotional post for the LIBRA coin, saying he posted the project's launch "just as he does daily with many entrepreneurs who want to launch a project in Argentina to create jobs and get investments."

It also reiterated that Milei did not have a role in "any stage of the development of the cryptocurrency" and decided to delete his post "to avoid any speculation and not give it further dissemination."

Finally, the OPR said Milei has established an Investigation Task Unit (UTI) to investigate the project and everyone involved with LIBRA's operation to determine "whether any of the companies or individuals linked to the KIP Protocol project committed a crime."

Davis Claps Back, Accuses Milei of Triggering $LIBRA Price Crash

Davis has since also released a statement, saying, "Milei and his team unexpectedly reversed their position" despite prior commitments to the project.

He said Milei's associates assured him that the Argentine president's "continued backing was guaranteed throughout the launch."

He went on to deny that there was any misconduct by the project's developers. "I can only assume that Milei's associates attempted to shift blame onto Julian [Peh, the KIP Network's founder and LIBRA token's primary sponsor] to shield themselves from accountability," Davis wrote.

Davis said that as custodian of the project's treasury funds, he is proposing to reinvest 100% of the funds under his control – some $100 million – back into LIBRA and burn all purchased supply within the next two days, unless a better alternative is determined.

$LIBRA Token was a 'Rug Pull'?

While Davis suggested that Milei's pullout from the project triggered the LIBRA coin's nosedive, blockchain data showed that the token's price was already on a significant downturn, seemingly following Lookonchain's report that the LIBRA team "cashed out $107M" from the project "by adding liquidity, removing liquidity and claiming fees."

The $LIBRA team has cashed out $107M!😱



8 wallets related to the $LIBRA team have obtained 57.6M $USDC and 249,671 $SOL($49.7M) by adding liquidity, removing liquidity and claiming fees.



Wallets:

DefcyKc4yAjRsCLZjdxWuSUzVohXtLna9g22y3pBCm2z… pic.twitter.com/vpd7nGyMHQ — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 15, 2025

Peh denied allegations the project was a rug pull -- a type of crypto scam wherein token developers promote a token only to abandon it after taking investors' money. "If it was a rug to start with, then we wouldn't have gotten the support we did," he said at a Saturday X space.

The 'Biggest Rug Pull' in Crypto History?

The crypto community was left in shock by the aftermath of the LIBRA launch. From a peak of over $4 billion in market cap, the coin now has some $200 million in market value.

Javier Milei just DESTROYED the memecoin market:



Hours ago, Argentinian President Milei launched a memecoin, $LIBRA, for "the growth of their economy."



Within 5 hours, over -$4.4 BILLION of market cap was erased.



Is this the biggest rug pull in history?



(a thread) pic.twitter.com/t4T69r851d — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) February 15, 2025

Some wonder whether LIBRA is "the biggest rug pull in history," while Wu Blockchain revealed that LIBRA was developed by the same team that launched U.S. First Lady Melania Trump's MELANIA memecoin, raising concerns about the potential "implication" of U.S. President Donald Trump in the mess.

Now @realDonaldTrump is directly connected/ implicated to the biggest Rug Pull in history with the meme coin issued by Argentine president @JMilei $LIBRA, because $MELANIA is launched by the same team of insiders who like to DUMP. This is the closest we have seen to a WATERGATE… https://t.co/30teiQ3OB8 pic.twitter.com/SmiHfaCWPJ — Pablo Heman (Plan A) (@RealPabloHeman) February 17, 2025

It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will turn out and whether the LIBRA coin will hold on and make a price reversal amid the chaotic turn of events.