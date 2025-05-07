KEY POINTS Trump said the news will be one of the biggest announcements yet in many years 'about a certain subject'

The cryptocurrency market climbed over the weekend after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at huge news before he leaves for the Middle East, with Bitcoin and other major altcoins leading the rally.

Trump didn't provide details about the news, but some crypto users are already expecting that it may have a positive impact on the industry.

Trump Teases Huge Announcement

President Trump, who has seen increasing criticism over his handling of the economy, specifically his global tariffs, on Sunday said his administration will deliver a "very, very big announcement," and it will be "as big as it gets."

Trump told reporters that the big news to come ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar will be "very positive."

🚨 @POTUS says he will have a "very, very big announcement to make" before he departs for the Middle East: "It'll be one of the most important announcements that has been made in many years about a certain subject." pic.twitter.com/g0NFO70uW1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 6, 2025

"It'll be one of the most important announcements that has been made in many years about a certain subject," he added.

$XRP Users Excited for Upcoming News

Despite a lack of details from the Trump administration regarding what the big news will be, many crypto users, especially XRP holders, were ecstatic.

Jack the Rippler, a prominent figure in the XRP Army, said it's possible Trump's upcoming announcement "could be bullish for crypto."

One user said he "wouldn't be shocked if $XRP's on the radar" regarding the upcoming announcement, given how the Republican president has been "warming up to crypto heavy lately."

Man’s been warming up to crypto heavy lately… wouldn’t be shocked if $XRP’s on the radar. — X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) May 6, 2025

Other XRP holders had similar posts, but some are quite sure the announcement won't be related to cryptocurrency at all.

Please let’s not everyone start turning this into crypto hype again. Every time he says something or hints at an announcement everyone assumes it has something to do wit crypto. 98% chance it has nothing to do with digital assets. Let’s just wait and see though. — GrimmReaper (@jgrimm5) May 6, 2025

Despite divided opinions over Trump's upcoming news, crypto prices still reacted positively, led by the king of all cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

$BTC, $XRP, Altcoins Pump in Anticipation

CoinGecko data showed that Bitcoin was up over 3% in the day and was trading at around $97,200 from trading as low as $94,500 earlier in the day.

Ethereum and XRP were also up in the day, both representing a nearly 2% surge following Trump's comments.

Cardano (ADA) saw the biggest jump, with a 3.8% spike in the last 24 hours. Solana (SOL) and BNB were also pumping, with 2.5% and 1.1% price increases, respectively.

Grok Suggests News Won't Involve Crypto

Meanwhile, X users are speculating on what the news will be, and Grok, Elon Musk-owned xAI's AI chatbot, is being asked all over the social platform what he thinks the announcement will be – unfortunately, it's not really big news for crypto users.

According to the popular AI assistant, the news will possibly be related to Middle East-related issues, at least based on recent developments.

The AI bot said it could potentially be a hostage exchange deal in the Gaza war, a development around global policies on Iran, or "expanding the Abraham Accords," a series of agreements around the diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab jurisdictions.

Trump will visit the UAE and Qatar early next week.