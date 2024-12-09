Syrian rebels reportedly found a huge collection of high-end autos amassed by President Bashar Assad before he fled the country amid the collapse of his authoritarian regime.

Unconfirmed cellphone videos posted on social media show scores of vehicles parked in rows inside a large metal building.

One clip posted Sunday on X features someone laughing and whooping with delight while driving past the gleaming, luxury sports cars, sedans and SUVs.

Former Syrian regime leader Assad, who fled Syria, hoarded luxury vehicles in his palace while Syrians struggled to survive by scavenging through garbage in other countries.



In another, a narrator marvels at the collection as he walks through the enormous garage.

The hoard reportedly includes a rare Ferrari F50, which the classic.com online car marketplace values at nearly $4.5 million.

Only 349 of the V-12-powered two-seaters were produced from 1995 to 1997, and an 1995 model with just 8,556 miles on its odometer was sold at auction in California for more than 5.5 million in August, according to the website.

Other vehicles identified by social media users include additional Ferrari models, multiple Lamborghinis and Audis, a Mercedes-Benz SLS coupe with gull-wing doors, a Bentley Continental GT, Rolls Royce Phantom and an Aston Martin Rapide.

On Sunday, Russian media reported that Assad fled to Moscow and received asylum hours after rebels seized control of Damascus and ended his family's 50-year grip on power, according to the Associated Press.