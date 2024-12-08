Jubilant scenes erupted in Damascus as Syrian rebels declared victory over President Bashar al-Assad's regime, ending a brutal 13-year civil war.

Video of people celebrating the fall of Assad in the heart of Damascus. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/MxaLSiPQ1J — Liz Sly (@LizSly) December 8, 2024

Crowds flooded the streets, cheering, playing music and posing atop captured tanks as they celebrated the fall of the government.

A coalition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist militant group, swiftly overran key Syrian cities, including Aleppo and Homs, before seizing Damascus, NBC reported.

Assad, who ruled Syria for over two decades after succeeding his father, Hafez al-Assad, has reportedly left the country. Russia, a long-time ally, confirmed he had ordered a peaceful transition of power but did not disclose his current whereabouts.

HTS, a group with historic ties to Al Qaeda, has taken a leading role in the rebellion. Despite being designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and U.N., HTS has recently distanced itself from its extremist roots.

The fall of Assad marks a turning point for Syria after years of devastating conflict, but uncertainty looms as the country confronts the challenges of rebuilding and navigating a post-Assad political landscape.

Originally published by Latin Times