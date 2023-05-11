KEY POINTS The recall now affects mung bean sprouts and soy bean sprouts

They were sold in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island

Customers can return the products to get a refund

A company has expanded its bean sprouts recall because of concerns over listeria. It now covers mung bean and soybean sprout products sold in five states.

Chang Farm voluntarily recalled 10-lb (bulk) and 12-oz retail bags of mung bean sprouts sold under Chang Farm and Nature's Wonder brands on May 5. They were packed on April 23. The reported problem was potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. If ingested through contaminated food, the bacteria may cause a "serious" infection called listeriosis.

The presence of L. monocytogenes was reportedly confirmed by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets' (NYSDAM) Division of Food Safety and Inspection.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," Chang Farm said, adding that it can be "sometimes fatal" in the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems.

The company initially recalled products distributed to retail stores and wholesalers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Chang Farm Recalls Mung Bean Sprouts Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/v2bQD1X31Y pic.twitter.com/6AvomeiAWp — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 8, 2023

On Tuesday, it expanded the voluntary recall to include "ALL Mung Bean Sprouts and Soybean Sprouts within expiry" due to the potential contamination.

"We are expanding today's recall in response to a notification by the Massachusetts Food Protection Agency that a Mung Beans Sprouts sample collected on May 4th, 2023, at Chang Farm by the agency tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes," the company announced on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. "Chang Farm is working closely with governing authorities as we conduct the root cause investigation to this contamination."

Chang Farm Bean Sprouts came in 10-lb "bag and bag in box." The Nature's Wonder Premium Bean Sprouts were in 12-oz bags with the UPC code 815098001330, while the Nature's Wonder Premium Soybean Sprouts came in 12-oz bags with UPC code 815098001347.

More photos of the products' packaging are available on the FDA website.

The company noted that the products were distributed to stores and wholesalers in five states, adding Rhode Island to the list.

"No illnesses have been reported to date," it said.

Stores have been asked to stop the sales of the affected products. Customers should not consume them and instead, take them back to the place of purchase to get a refund. Those who have questions can contact the company at 413-522-0234 or 413-222-5519.