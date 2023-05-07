KEY POINTS The recall was issued after a random sample tested positive for listeria

The recalled greens come under different brand names

Affected customers are being advised not to eat the recalled greens

A company is voluntarily recalling various greens because of Listeria concerns. The affected kale, spinach and collard greens products were distributed in six states including New York.

Lancaster Food issued the recall after a "random sample" of chopped kale greens turned out to be positive for Listeria in a test conducted by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division, according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

Consuming food that's contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may cause a "serious" infection called listeriosis. While those who are considered "healthy" may experience short-term symptoms, it can be serious or even fatal in some groups of people: young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems. In pregnant women, it may lead to stillbirth, miscarriage or an infection in the newborn.

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recall.

The recall affects kale, spinach and collard greens products under brand names Robinson Fresh, Giant and Lancaster.

Specifically, it affects Robinson Fresh-branded Kale Greens in 8/16-ounce (UPC 0-95829-60015-9; Item Number 00682) and 6/32-ounce (UPC 0-95829-60016-6; Item Number 00619) pack sizes. It also includes Lancaster-branded Chopped Kale in 20/4-ounce packs (Item number 55423).

Also included are Giant-branded Curly Leaf Spinach products in 12/8-ounce packs (UPC 6-88267-09813-0; Item Number 78983), as well as 8/16-ounce packs of Collard Greens under brands Robinson Fresh (UPC 0-95829-60006-7; Item Number 00684) and Giant (UPC 6-88267-05311-5; Item Number 01907).

Photos of the products' packaging are available on the FDA website.

All of the recalled products are already past their "best if used by" dates. The tested Chopped Kale Greens, for instance, have a "best if used by" date of May 1, 2023, and so do most of the recalled products apart from the Giant-branded Curly Leaf Spinach, which has a "best if used by" date of April 29, 2023.

"No other products distributed by Lancaster Foods have been recalled," the announcement said. "Lancaster Foods is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall."

The products affected by the recall were produced at the company's facility in Jessup, Maryland, as per the announcement. They were then distributed to retailers and distributors in six states, namely Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Customers who find that they are in possession of an affected product are being advised not to eat it and to dispose of it instead. Those who have questions may contact the company at 877-844-3441.

"The safety and integrity of products distributed by Lancaster Foods are a top priority and taken very seriously," the company noted. "Lancaster Foods regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause."