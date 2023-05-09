KEY POINTS The wrong packaging does not declare the presence of two allergens in the pesto product

Affected customers allergic to milk or walnuts shouldn't eat it

Instead, they may return it to a Trader' Joe's store to get a refund

A Trader Joe's-branded pesto product is being recalled, as it was mistakenly placed in packaging for a hummus product. It may then contain undeclared allergens.

Bakkavor USA, the company behind the Trader Joe's pesto product, issued the voluntary recall after the packaging mistake was discovered at a retail store, according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

Specifically, the recall affects the Trader Joe's Genova Pesto product that was mistakenly placed in tubs of Trader Joe's Hummus Dip. Due to the packaging mistake, the hummus tubs containing the pesto product then do not declare the presence of milk and walnuts — ingredients that are present in the Genova Pesto product, both of which are among the nine major food allergens.

"We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe's Genova Pesto (SKU# 15759) that product...may contain undeclared milk and walnuts," Trader Joe's noted.

Products and ingredients containing the nine major food allergens have specific labeling requirements for the benefit of those who may be allergic or sensitive to them. There is no cure for food allergies, so avoiding the foods that contain them is one of the key measures that people with allergies take to avoid a food allergy reaction. These reactions may range from mild to severe or even life-threatening.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the company noted.

So far, there have been no reports of allergic reactions related to the recalled product. It has also been "removed from sale" as an investigation into what may have caused the issue ensues.

The recall affects Trader Joe's Genova Pesto products with the "use by" date of May 27, 2023, and a time stamp ranging "between 06:28 – 07:07."

Bakkavor USA Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk and Walnuts in Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto https://t.co/ZmQNrkVl5J pic.twitter.com/BKQ66x1ivY — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 9, 2023

These were reportedly distributed to Trader Joe's stores in 14 states, namely Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

Customers with a milk or walnut allergy or sensitivity who find that they purchased the recalled product or received it as a donation are being advised not to eat it. Instead, they may dispose of it or take it back to a Trader Joe's store to get a full refund.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Trader Joe's said.

Customers with questions about the recall may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or Bakkavor USA at (855) 321-7504.