For any business, keeping a space clean and safe is about more than appearances. It's about creating an environment where people can work, collaborate, and thrive. For over four decades, CNS Cleaning Company has been dedicated to helping businesses maintain that sense of order and security. Founded as a small family operation in 1983, it has grown into a nationwide leader in commercial cleaning, built on the belief that customer service and trust matter just as much as the shine on the floor.

CNS, which stands for Clean Nurture Service, was founded to combine meticulous cleaning with a service-first approach. Today, the company supports a large and growing client base each month, overseeing an extensive portfolio of commercial properties. From bustling office complexes to industrial warehouses and university dining halls, CNS has carved out a reputation for its reliability and consistency.

"Many companies can clean," says President William "Bill" Dunn. "What makes us different is that we answer the phone. We listen. We respond. And we don't stop until the client is satisfied."

That responsiveness has been the company's anchor from the very beginning. CNS is known for picking up calls immediately and providing 24/7 live support for every account, no matter the size or location. This old-fashioned personal touch, paired with cutting-edge cleaning technology and detailed training programs, has made CNS a trusted name in the industry.

When Bill and his wife, Kimberly, purchased CNS in 2019, they stepped into an established business with a strong foundation but untapped potential. The original founders had built the company on customer care, and the Dunns saw an opportunity to preserve that ethos while expanding its reach.

The decision wasn't without risk. Bill had spent 34 years building a successful career in corporate general management, while Kimberly had built hers in human resources and operations. At age 50, Bill left behind his job, used his savings, and, with Kimberly, took out loans to buy the business.

Six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. What could have been the breaking point for a new business owner instead became a turning point. Demand for reliable cleaning soared, and CNS, with its reputation for care and responsiveness, was ready.

The phone lines never stopped ringing. By 2021, the company had reached a significant milestone in its growth journey. "We were terrified at first," Bill admits. "But COVID gave us the chance to prove ourselves. Our clients trusted us, and they referred us. That trust became our lifeline."

Buoyed by their pandemic response, the Dunns doubled down on growth and internal development. Kimberly spearheaded human resources and hiring, implementing more rigorous training and support systems for cleaning professionals. Bill oversaw operations, finance, and marketing, ensuring that every client felt personally connected to the company's leadership. Together, they reinforced a culture where service was the business model.

That culture is also reflected in how CNS approaches its team of cleaning professionals. The company's hiring philosophy is built around reliability, pride in workmanship, and communication. While the selection process is highly competitive, those who make it through become part of a network that offers access to training, mentorship, and continuous support.

Many have found new levels of financial stability through their work with CNS. Bill shares the story with pride: "We've had people come to us who had never earned more than minimum wage in their lives. Most of them are now earning above-average wages. Knowing we've changed lives like that, that's what I'm most proud of."

Even as CNS has grown into a company capable of managing millions of square feet, it has remained determined to feel small in the ways that matter. Clients still get direct access to supervisors and operations managers. Calls are still answered by real people, not automated menus. Every account receives personal attention.

"We want people to know we can handle the scale of the largest facilities, but that we'll treat them with the care of a neighborhood business. That balance is what makes us who we are," Bill explains.

CNS Cleaning Company is committed to steady, values-driven growth. The Dunns have expanded further across the country, serving multi-site facilities while focusing on exceptional janitorial and cleaning services. Bill remarks, "This business isn't just about cleaning. It's about trust. When someone gives us the keys to their building, they're trusting us with their space, people, and reputation. We never take that lightly. That's why we show up. That's why we care."