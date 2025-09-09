Israel has carried out a military strike in Doha, Qatar, targeting senior Hamas leaders in what officials described as a "precise operation." According to Reuters, multiple explosions were heard in the Qatari capital early Tuesday, with thick black smoke rising over a residential compound said to be used by Hamas officials. Witnesses reported a heavy security presence near the site, including Qatar's Emir's guard, shortly after the blasts. Israeli officials confirmed the operation was aimed at eliminating top Hamas figures, including Khalil al-Hayya, the exiled Gaza chief who has played a key role in ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Hamas sources, however, said that the negotiating team survived the strike.

The Associated Press reported that the attack came at a highly sensitive moment, with ceasefire talks over Gaza stalled and international mediators pushing to bring the two sides back to the table. The AP noted that the strike was carried out by Israel's air force, although the exact method of attack remains unclear. Qatar's Foreign Ministry quickly issued a sharp condemnation, describing the assault as a "cowardly Israeli attack" and a "flagrant violation of all international laws and norms." The ministry also warned that such actions would have "dangerous repercussions" for regional security.

According to ABC News, the Israel Defense Forces said the strike specifically targeted Hamas leaders "directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre" and stressed that the operation was carried out solely by Israeli forces, without foreign involvement. The IDF statement emphasized that the move was necessary to prevent Hamas from regrouping and re-establishing its command structure outside Gaza.

The attack marks a significant escalation, as Hamas leaders based in Qatar have long been involved in mediating negotiations, often with the support of the Qatari government, Egypt, and the United States. By striking in Doha, Israel has widened the battlefield beyond Gaza and southern Lebanon, sending a strong message that no sanctuary is safe for Hamas leadership.

Qatar, a key U.S. ally and host to one of the largest American military bases in the Middle East, has played an outsized role in attempts to mediate between Israel and Hamas. The strike inside its capital could complicate those efforts and heighten tensions between Israel and Gulf states. While no official casualty figures have been released, Hamas insiders suggested that senior leaders escaped harm, raising questions about whether Israel achieved its intended objectives.

As international reaction continues to unfold, the attack underscores the fragile state of ceasefire talks and the risk of the conflict expanding across the region. Qatar has vowed to raise the matter at the United Nations and is calling for immediate international intervention to stop what it described as "Israeli aggression."