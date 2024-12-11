Mexican congressman Benito Aguas Atlahua and an engineer, Agustin Linares, were killed in a violent attack in Veracruz on Monday, the state prosecutor's office confirmed.

Atlahua, a member of the ruling coalition, died from gunshot wounds. Linares' body was also found at the scene of the attack in Zongolica municipality.

Authorities have not revealed how he died or provided details about the attackers or the circumstances of the incident, CBS News reported.

This marks another case of violence targeting politicians in the country.

Atlahua was taken to the hospital in serious condition after the shooting but did not survive.

He was a member of the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM), which was part of the ruling coalition in Congress, along with the Labor Party and President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena party.

The PVEM condemned the attack in a statement shared on X.

Condenamos enérgicamente el ataque contra nuestro compañero y amigo, Dip. Benito Aguas.



Exhortamos a las autoridades a realizar las acciones pertinentes para que este acto infame no quede impune.



La seguridad y el respeto deben ser pilares fundamentales en la política… https://t.co/h9JN6trR8O — Partido Verde (@partidoverdemex) December 10, 2024

"We urge the authorities to take appropriate action to ensure that this heinous act does not go unpunished. Security and respect must be fundamental pillars in Mexican politics," the party posted.

A tribute to Atlahua on his Facebook page described him as a hardworking and dedicated individual committed to improving the lives of citizens. It highlighted his legacy of service and his deep love for his country, which left a lasting impression on those who knew and worked with him.

Politicians in Mexico, especially at the local level, often become targets of violence linked to corruption and the drug trade. Recent incidents include the murder and decapitation of a mayor in Guerrero in October, followed by the arrest of a former prosecutor connected to the crime.

In June, two mayors and a local councilwoman were killed in separate attacks in regions affected by cartel violence. Another mayor and her bodyguard were also gunned down the same month, shortly after Sheinbaum's election victory.

During the lead-up to the June elections, at least 24 politicians were murdered, highlighting the dangers faced by public officials in Mexico.

Veracruz state has seen violent clashes between criminal gangs due to its strategic location on a drug and migrant transit route to the United States.

Since 2006, when Mexico deployed the army to combat cartels, the country has recorded over 450,000 killings.