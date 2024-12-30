The Biden administration is closing out the year with another huge package of weapons for Ukraine.

It is part of a surge in security assistance that President Biden announced in September as his presidency nears its end.

The United States is providing $1.25 billion in "urgently needed weapons and equipment" for Ukraine to fight Russia.

The additional weapons include Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions, air defense munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, air-to-ground munitions, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

It also includes Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles, ammunition for crew-served weapons and fragmentation grenades, demolitions equipment and munitions, communication, training, software, clothing and individual equipment and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The additional assistance is being provided under previously exercised Presidential Drawdown Authority from Department of Defense stocks.

In announcing the new aid, the State Department said, "The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression."

Biden has been rushing to get as much military aid to Ukraine before Donald Trump returns to the White House. He is believed to be less open to military support. He claimed during the campaign that he would be able to end the war in one day.

Earlier this month, Biden announced $725 million in weapons for Ukraine.