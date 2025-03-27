Rumours about Vladimir Putin's health have circulated for years, driven by his occasional bloated appearance and stiff movements. Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has added to the speculation, questioning the Russian leader's well-being. But are these claims based on fact, or are they merely wartime rhetoric?

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Zelensky bluntly stated that Putin "will die soon," reinforcing long-standing speculation about the Russian leader's deteriorating health.

Putin will die soon — and then it will all be over. That’s a fact — Zelensky



'He (Putin) will die soon, and that's a fact, and it will come to an end,' Zelensky said. Even as he tries to portray a very strong image, rumors about Putin's health have persisted. Observations of his sometimes swollen face, unsteady leg, and reddened eyes, particularly in recent years, have only amplified those concerns.

2022: Signs Of Declining Health Emerge

A prominent 2022 event revealed the president's apparent discomfort as he slouched, gripped a table and spoke with unclear diction in a meeting with then-Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Reports also mention his ongoing cough and sudden, uncontrolled movements of his hands and feet.

Furthermore, he has been seen walking with a noticeable limp on multiple occasions. Claims have surfaced, as reported by MailOnline, indicating potential cancer and Parkinson's Disease diagnoses.

Zelensky Levels Grave Charges

During his interview, Zelensky also alleged that Putin is attempting to 'hit the European Union from within,' referencing Russia's more sympathetic members within the group, such as Hungary. European leaders will convene with Macron and Zelensky on 27 March to discuss and establish security guarantees for Ukraine, contingent on a ceasefire in the more than three-year war.

Macron, speaking with Zelensky in Paris, stressed that this marked a 'decisive phase to put an end to the war of aggression' against Ukraine, especially as the United States, under Donald Trump, seeks dialogue with Moscow.

As Macron announced, France will provide Ukraine with a fresh £1.70 billion (two-billion-euro) military aid package. The nation is ready to quickly supply hardware from its current stockpiles.

Macron: End War Amid US Overture

Accusing Moscow of still displaying a 'desire for war', he insisted that Russia accept Ukraine's 30-day ceasefire 'without preconditions' and commended Kyiv for having 'taken the risk of peace.' Macron said: 'Russia shall have no right of say regarding the support we are providing and will provide Ukraine, nor shall they set the conditions.'

'There is just one aggressor and one party that is resisting,' he said. According to him, Russia had failed to respond to the ceasefire offer and was instead establishing 'new conditions.'

'Ukraine has clearly expressed to the United States its agreement to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, even though it is the victim of the aggression,' said Macron. 'We expect the same commitment from Russia,' he added.

Expecting 'strong decisions', Zelensky looked forward to Thursday's meeting, set to be attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Premier Keir Starmer, among others. 'Now is definitely not the time to reduce pressure on Russia or weaken our unity for the sake of peace,' he said.

Russia Dragging Out War?

Despite American attempts at peace, Zelensky maintained that Russia was prolonging the conflict. 'Russia wants this war to continue. It is dragging it out. We need to put pressure on Russia so that the war ends indeed,' he said.

A potential settlement might involve the deployment of European forces to deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine. While discussing the specific roles of these forces was premature, according to Zelensky, his key aide, Igor Zhovkva, emphasised to AFP in Paris that Ukraine required a strong European presence, exceeding mere peacekeeping.

Zelensky emphasised that the crucial question is 'who will be ready' to participate in potential missions. 'It's too early to say,' he added, regarding the potential roles of those forces. 'No one wants to drag any country into a war,' he noted. He also emphasised that European contingents would be crucial for oversight.

'In any case, a contingent is a combat force, but they are there primarily to control the situation, monitor the situation, conduct joint training, and ensure that Russia does not have any desire to return with aggression,' he said.

Macron has clearly stated that it is 'much too early' to consider lifting sanctions against Russia. 'Ultimately, sanctions depend solely on Russia's choice of aggression, and therefore, their lifting depends solely on Russia's choice to comply with international law,' he said.

With Macron firmly stating that sanctions hinge on Russia's actions and adherence to international law, the ongoing questions surrounding Putin's health add another layer of uncertainty to the future of these economic pressures.

Whether these health concerns will factor into Russia's decision-making regarding international law, and consequently the future of sanctions, remains a significant point of speculation.

