A man was crushed to death in Brazill by a falling 184-foot Christmas tree.

Footage from Adriano Marcal, a local photographer, shows the 184-foot tree, which was floating on water, crash into the ocean.

The victim, Vinicius dos Santos Abreu, 21, was killed after the 184-foot floating Christmas tree collapsed on him. Fabiano Horta, the Mayor of Maricá, said two other people were injured.

The incident took place in Maricá, Brazil which is about 25 miles east of Rio de Janeiro.

While local weather reports anticipated rainfall, gusty winds were forecasted for the area.

Horta declared two days for official mourning of Abreu's death.