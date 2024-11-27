It doesn't matter if you've been naughty or nice—the cost of your Christmas tree will be a bit higher this year.

"The rising costs of labor, fertilizer, and fuel, coupled with other inflation-related factors, could mean slightly higher prices for trees this season," according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

The nonprofit business league says that "growers are still grappling with challenges, including drought."

Even worse, the price is going up whether you want a real tree or a fake one, according to the association, which also works with artificial tree makers.

Artificial trees may be more expensive that last year "due to transportation disruptions," the association says.

"As is the case with all consumer goods, consumers should still anticipate slightly higher prices for both real and artificial Christmas trees this holiday season," it warns.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati TV station WCPO reported that the average price for a live tree was expected to range from $70 to $100, up slightly from last year.

"Normally we are live tree people," Kelly Williams told the station while shopping in a local Walmart store's artificial tree section. "But this year we are switching to artificial. I think we are just trying to reuse it, especially with real tree prices and how they've shot up."

The retail giant's website shows artificial trees starting at $9.96 for a tiny 2-footer to $329.99 for a 9-foot model that's pre-strung with hundreds of LED lights.

Amy Start, executive director of the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, told the Lansing State Journal that shoppers should expect to pay about $10 a foot for a live tree, with prices higher in the Detroit area and lower in rural communities.

"If you have a specific species, if you're dying for a Fraser fir or you have your heart set on a balsam, make sure you shop early," Start said. "And if you want a really tall tree, those high ceilings are popular now, make sure you go early."

Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association—which holds an annual competition to supply the official White House Christmas tree—said last year's national average price was $75 and that this year's "will look real similar."

"But there are a lot of places you will not get a tree for $75. I live in Denver and we'll pay $125 for a tree," he said.

For do-it-yourselfers, scores of national forests—most in the Western U.S.—sell permits to cut down Christmas trees.

Full information is available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.