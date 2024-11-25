James Scott Rhys Anderson, a British man, has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine in the Kursk region.

Anderson, a former police custody officer, joined Ukraine's International Legion after serving for four years in the British military as a signalman, Tass reported.

Russia's military advance has intensified, with increased drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas such as Dnipro and faster territorial gains, specifically in the eastern Donetsk region, the Associated Press reported.

The Ukraine-Russia war has been going on for more than 1,000 days.

Russia has modified its drone strategy, launching drones in the daytime as opposed to the night, according to the Associated Press.

Pieces of a Russian ICBM missile rained down near Dnipro, a Ukraine territory, after a retaliatory launch. Kharkiv, the second largest city in the northeast region of Ukraine, was attacked by S-400 missiles, which left 23 people injured the AP reported.

Anderson's capture is one of the first publicly known instances of a Western national taken prisoner on Russian soil.

The British government is providing support to Anderson's family amidst fears of potential torture.

"I'm hoping he'll be used as a bargaining chip, but my son told me they torture their prisoners and I'm so frightened he'll be tortured," Anderson's father, Scott, told the Daily Mail.