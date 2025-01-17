Capital One users flooded social media with complaints about issues receiving their deposits, leaving many customers wondering where their money and paychecks were.

Down Detector, an online database that keeps tabs on outages, showed thousands of people were still having issues on Friday morning after the problems first surfaced on Wednesda morning.

Complaints have surged via the @AskCapitalOne customer service account on X.

One user asked Wednesday night, "What is going on with business checking accounts? Customer service told me everything should be working in about 2 hours and it's going on 3hrs now still nothing has been resolved. The whole account + money is not showing up!"

In response, Capital One acknowledged the issue, stating that it was actively working to resolve it.

"We know it's important to have your money when you need it, so we apologize for any inconvenience this is causing," Capital One said in reply to a user who posted that they'd been waiting 24 hours for their direct deposit with no resolution.

"Some of us have bills to pay and groceries to buy. At least keep us in the loop," another X user stated.

Later Thursday afternoon, a Capital One spokesperson explained that a technical problem from a third-party vendor was behind the outage.

We are actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and restore services, and apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 16, 2025

That vendor, Fidelity Information Services, released a statement late Thursday blaming a local power outage affecting one of its data centers.

Capitol One said deposits and payment processing for some consumers, small businesses and commercial banks were affected by the outage.

Citibank customers also reported having difficulties accessing their accounts this week and some users reported on Wednesday that they were getting fraud alerts.

"We are experiencing some technical issues with Citi's mobile app experience, which we are working quickly to resolve," Citibank said. "For servicing needs during this time, customers can still log in at Citi.com or call the number on the back of their cards or on their monthly statement."

The bank's mobile app was offline for many users, who said they also faced difficulties getting through a customer service representative.