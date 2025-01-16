Scores of Citibank customers reported having difficulties accessing their accounts Wednesday and also getting fraud alerts. The bank confirmed that its app was experiencing technical issues.

According to DownDetector.com, which tracks reports of digital services interruptions, hundreds of Citibank flagged the issue related to their accounts as of midday, CNBC reported. The bank stated that they were "aware of the issue" and "working to fix it" after taking into account the customer complaints.

Hi Basilray. I’m sorry for the difficulty this has caused. We’re aware of the issue and are working to fix it. We’ll let you know once we’ve fixed it. ^Maria https://t.co/gvC4jAOA9c — Ask Citi (@AskCiti) January 15, 2025

The DownDetector site indicated that problems started occurring at least 9 a.m. ET with some customers reporting fraud alerts from the bank's system popped up on their phone screens. Some customers reported experiencing long hold times while others said their access was restricted to their mobile accounts.

"We are experiencing some technical issues with Citi's mobile app experience, which we are working quickly to resolve," Citibank said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY. "For servicing needs during this time, customers can still log in at Citi.com or call the number on the back of their cards or on their monthly statement."

It is learned from posts shared by Citibank customers on X that the bank's mobile app was offline and they also faced difficulties getting through a customer service representative.

Citi's third-quarter results report demonstrated a significant shift toward digital channels with a 5% growth in active digital users to 26 million and an 8% year-over-year increase in active mobile users to 19 million. Citi reported financial results on Wednesday that exceeded analysts' forecasts and saw several business segments reach all-time highs in revenue.