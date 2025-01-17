Some customers woke up on Friday unable to access their paychecks after a major bank reported an outage.

Capital One has confirmed that it is still experiencing a "disruption" that has been impacting many customers.

In an email to customers seen by International Business Times, Capital One acknowledged that its issues began on Wednesday and the disruption impacting the processing of some deposits, payments and transfers.

The bank blamed a technical issue with a service provider.

That vendor, Fidelity Information Services, released a statement late Thursday blaming a local power outage affecting one of its data centers.

Capitol One says the problem has impacted some direct deposits for customer paychecks and Early Pay credit for direct deposits, as well as electronic payments and transfers (ACH).

"We're working closely with our provider to resolve this issue and restore processing as quickly as possible," Capital One said. "We expect services to gradually begin to return to normal."

We are actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and restore services, and apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 16, 2025

The bank said that once the systems are restored, it will process all deposits and other transactions that have been delayed.

It is recommending that customers needing assistance call the number on the back of their debit card or visit a Capital One Branch.

It's the second big bank to report an outage this week.

Citibank customers also reported having difficulties accessing their accounts on Wednesday with some users saying that they were also getting fraud alerts.

"We are experiencing some technical issues with Citi's mobile app experience, which we are working quickly to resolve," Citibank said. "For servicing needs during this time, customers can still log in at Citi.com or call the number on the back of their cards or on their monthly statement."