Cardholders of certain Chase credit cards can look forward to accessing three new airport lounges that opened this week.

Cardholders of a J.P. Morgan Reserve card or a Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card have unlimited access to Chase Sapphire Lounges. The lounges offer free access to "hyperlocal" meals, a bar, working spaces, and more amenities while traveling.

Cardholders have access along with two guests.

Other credit cards with Priority Pass Select membership such as American Express with its Platinum Card, will give cardholders one visit a year.

Chase is attempting to compete with other credit card lounges, including AmEx Centurion and Capital One lounges.

Chase is opening three new lounges. One is located at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, another at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and the other at the San Diego International Airport.

If a cardholder wants to bring additional guests outside of the two-person limit, they will be charged a fee.

Cardholders may be denied access to a lounge if it reaches capacity and cannot hold more patrons.

Chase isn't the only company giving flyers a high-end experience during their wait time between flights.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, airlines want to maintain passenger satisfaction by providing tailored amenities.

In September, JetBlue announced plans to open premium lounges in New York and Boston.

And the upgrades don't end when passengers board trains.

Singapore Airlines is spending nearly $1 billion to revamp cabins and add first class seats while United Airlines signed a deal with Starlink to offer free Wi-Fi on planes.

Frontier Airlines just announced it would start offering first class seating.