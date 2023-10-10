KEY POINTS Beijing says it has "indisputable sovereignty" over the Spratlys

Manila recently rejected China's claims of having "indisputable" sovereignty over Second Thomas Shoal

The disputed shoal became a focal point in the territorial spat earlier this year following a water cannon incident

China and the Philippines have once again triggered a war of words following the escalation of tension in the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, but this time, the focus is on another disputed area – the Spratly Islands.

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday insisted that the Nansha Qundao (called Kalayaan Islands in the Philippines), known internationally as the Spratly Islands, belongs to the country and was never under the Philippine territory. Beijing claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, as was emphasized in its new map that now features a 10-dash line.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and the adjacent waters, including Ren'ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines). This was developed and established throughout the long course of history and is consistent with international law including the UN Charter," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

Read more Senators Call For 'Unbiased' Probe, Accountability In Deaths Of 3 Filipino Fishermen Near Scarborough Shoal Senators Call For 'Unbiased' Probe, Accountability In Deaths Of 3 Filipino Fishermen Near Scarborough Shoal

Beijing's latest remarks came after Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar rejected China's claims of "indisputable" sovereignty over Ayungin Shoal or Second Thomas Shoal, which is part of the Spratly Islands.

"For one, the UNCLOS [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea] says no to its claim. Second, the arbitral award invalidated it. Third is several countries have expressed their support to the Philippines and to the rules-based international order, while no one has openly supported China in its actions at the WPS [West Philippine Sea]," Aguilar said.

Beijing on Monday insisted that Ren'ai Jiao "has never been the Philippines' territory," as supposedly backed by "a series of international treaties" that define the Southeast Asian nation's territorial limits.

The Chinese foreign ministry once again rejected Manila's 2016 international arbitral award, saying the tribunal that made the ruling allegedly "violated the principle of state consent." China has repeatedly rejected the legality of the arbitral award that ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Philippines and largely invalidated Beijing's South China Sea claims.

Amid an escalation in tensions between Beijing and Manila over the marine life-rich Scarborough Shoal (known as Huangyan Dao in China and Bajo De Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the Philippines), the Spratly Islands, specifically Second Thomas Shoal, is re-emerging as a focal point in the territorial spat after tensions spiked earlier this year.

In February, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) accused the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) of using a military-grade laser light against a patrol boat at Second Thomas Shoal that allegedly blinded crew members temporarily. China later said the CCG's actions were necessary as the Philippine patrol boat had intruded into its waters.

LOOK: A Chinese vessel directs a military-grade laser light at a Philippine vessel during a rotation and resupply mission of the Philippine Navy in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on February 6, 2023.



📷: Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook pic.twitter.com/I5xOxuARyv — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 13, 2023

The PCG also accused Chinese vessels of making dangerous manoeuvers around Ayungin Shoal multiple times. Beijing said they were due to the provocative actions of Philippine ships.

In August, the PCG said the CCG fired a water cannon at Philippine ships on a resupply mission to a grounded ship in Second Thomas Shoal. Beijing claimed its actions were due to Manila reneging on an agreement to remove the grounded BRP Sierra Madre from the disputed Ren'ai Jiao.

The Philippines Coast Guard has released footage of a Chinese ship firing a water cannon then blocking a Philippine vessel in the disputed South China Sea.



China claims sovereignty over much of the area but this is rejected by the Philippines and several other countries ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mQGI2WE8iZ — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 7, 2023

Beijing on Monday claimed the Philippines has been "ignoring China's goodwill and sincerity" for some time as it "forcibly" intrudes in the adjacent waters of Second Thomas Shoal. It said it will continue to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

The Philippines sent top officials to Pag-asa Island (Thitu Island) in the Spratlys late last week to monitor several development projects on the island, which has been inhabited by Filipino civilians since 2001.

It is unclear if Manila will begin developing other islands in the Spratlys, but reports have emerged over the past years regarding Beijing's alleged reclamation activity in parts of the disputed island group, particularly at Eldad Reef, Lankiam Cay, Sandy Cay and Whitsun Reef.