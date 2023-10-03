KEY POINTS The foreign vessel allegedly rammed into the FFB DEARYN, causing the fishing mother boat to sink

Eleven fishermen survived and used eight service boats to leave the vicinity waters of Scarborough Shoal

President Marcos Jr. said Manila "will hold accountable" whoever was responsible for the incident

Tensions have been escalating between China and the Philippines in recent days over Scarborough Shoal

Three Filipino fishermen died early Monday morning after an unidentified commercial ship "rammed" into a Philippine fishing mother boat near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday.

Philippine fishing mother boat FFB DEARYN was "rammed" by an "unidentified foreign commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc" (internationally called Scarborough Shoal) at around 4:20 a.m. Monday (4:20 p.m. Sunday EST), resulting in the death of three crew members, the PCG said in an incident report posted on Facebook at 10 a.m. Wednesday (10 p.m. Tuesday EST).

INCIDENT REPORT: The @coastguardph responds to a maritime incident involving a Filipino fishing boat rammed by an unidentified foreign commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc (BDM).



✍️ https://t.co/YNVfs6VwNa#DOTrPH 🇵🇭#CoastGuardPH pic.twitter.com/aHN4Ca4zfw — Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) October 4, 2023

The FFB DEARYN submerged after it was rammed, with 11 crew members surviving the maritime incident. The surviving crew used their eight service boats to depart the vicinity waters and transport the deceased to Infanta, Pangasinan, the PCG said.

Fernando Hicap, national chairperson of the Filipino fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA, said in a statement to ABS-CBN News that the organization was demanding a "swift investigation on the circumstances" surrounding the deaths of the three fishermen.

READ: Fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA demands swift investigation on the death of three fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc, after an unidentified vessel rammed their boat last Monday. | via @JervisManahan pic.twitter.com/ui9vHCYqtX — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 4, 2023

Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths of three fishermen, which he said included the vessel's captain.

We are deeply saddened by the deaths of the three fishermen, including the captain of the fishing vessel. The incident is still under investigation to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the collision between the fishing boat and a still unidentified commercial… pic.twitter.com/VKe1eUkiIy — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) October 4, 2023

"We assure the victims, their families, and everyone that we will exert every effort to hold accountable those who are responsible for this unfortunate maritime incident," the president said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. He also vowed assistance to the victims' families.

News of the maritime incident came as tensions between China and the Philippines escalated following the PCG's discovery of a "hazardous floating barrier" that Chinese maritime militia installed at the disputed Scarborough Shoal late last month.

Since then, the two sides have exchanged verbal warnings, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin saying Manila should not "stir up trouble" in the area it calls Huangyan Dao. Wang's remarks were made after the PCG said it removed the floating barrier last week.

Beijing claims virtually the entire South China Sea and emphasized its claims in a recently released map that upgraded its infamous nine-dash line to a 10-dash line.

This is a developing story.