Law enforcement seized 7 tons of cocaine and made multiple arrests in what authorities are calling the largest shipment of cocaine smuggled into southern Spain by speedboat.

A post published by the Civil Guard police on X, said 7 tons of cocaine was buried on a farm located in Coria del Rio.

The video footage shows officers digging into the ground, revealing sea freight containers stocked with cocaine-filled packages.

Despite the arrests, the investigation continues.

#OperacionesGC | Incautado el mayor alijo de #cocaína introducido mediante narcolanchas en el sur de España.



⚖️7 Tn soterradas en una finca de Coria del Río #Sevilla

🚓3 detenciones

🕵️ La investigación continúa abierta y no se descartan más detenciones



The drug bust stems from an operation that was launched Friday after police became suspicious of speedboats in the Guadalquivir River. They later tracked two men to a rural farm Coria del Rio near Seville.

Spain acts as an entry point to Europe for drug traffickers, with Morocco producing cannabis, reported CBS News.