7 Tons Of Cocaine Found Buried On A Farm
Law enforcement seized 7 tons of cocaine and made multiple arrests in what authorities are calling the largest shipment of cocaine smuggled into southern Spain by speedboat.
A post published by the Civil Guard police on X, said 7 tons of cocaine was buried on a farm located in Coria del Rio.
The video footage shows officers digging into the ground, revealing sea freight containers stocked with cocaine-filled packages.
Despite the arrests, the investigation continues.
The drug bust stems from an operation that was launched Friday after police became suspicious of speedboats in the Guadalquivir River. They later tracked two men to a rural farm Coria del Rio near Seville.
Spain acts as an entry point to Europe for drug traffickers, with Morocco producing cannabis, reported CBS News.
