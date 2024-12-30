Five people are facing charges related to the death of Liam Payne, the former One Direction star who died in Bueno Aires, Argentina.

Payne fell from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur hotel, where he died of multiple trauma and internal bleeding.

A police investigation showed heavy drug and alcohol use, that were supplied by members of hotel staff, were contributing factors to Payne's fatal fall.

The report showed hotel employees Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra are charged with supplying drugs to Payne, said the BBC.

Hotel manager Gilda Martin and Payne's friend, Roger Nores, are facing manslaughter charges.

Two of the five accused will remain in custody, according to the BBC, but their names have not been made public.

Hotel staff reported Payne's destructive behavior, which was described by witnesses as "erratic."