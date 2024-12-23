A Peruvian police officer disguised as the Grinch helmed a successful raid against a suspected drug trafficking ring in southern Lima after infiltrating a public Christmas event in character.

The officer, part of the Green Squadron, a specialized unit of Peru's Special Operations Division, went "unnoticed" in the San Bartolo neighborhood after participating in a Christmas-themed community event, ABC reported. The clever ruse allowed law enforcement to maintain a low profile before launching the raid.

A video released by authorities shows the Grinch, dressed in a Santa suit, smashing through the access door of the house and uncovering drugs and cash during the search.

"The presence of the Grinch went unnoticed," said Colonel Carlos Lopez Aedo, head of the Green Squadron. "He initiated the operation by breaking the door, and we captured three drug traffickers."

Police seized packages of cocaine hydrochloride and cocaine paste, along with precision tools like scales and strainers.

#Grinch de la @PoliciaPeru acaba con la Navidad de microcomercializadores de droga



En un rápido operativo, el Escuadrón Verde disfrazó de Grinch a uno de sus agentes para sorprender con las manos en la masa a clan de traficantes de droga. Se decomisó gran cantidad de marihuana. pic.twitter.com/YQD6WpmBoE — Ministerio del Interior 🇵🇪 (@MininterPeru) December 22, 2024

The operation is part of a creative approach used by Peruvian law enforcement, who often dress as famous characters during holiday periods to carry out undercover operations. Previous raids have featured officers disguised as superheroes and horror icons like Freddy Krueger.

After the raid, the Grinch stayed true to character, declaring, "I hate Christmas and criminals."