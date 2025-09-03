Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the U.S. attack against a vessel off the Venezuelan coast, saying that it "breaks the universal principle of proportionality and is murder."

"This is how you conduct a maritime interdiction. Here's one with the help of the Colombian Air Force," he added in a social media post showing an incident that took place in the country's waters.

Asi se hace una interdicción marítima. Aquí con ayuda de la fuerza aérea colombiana



Bombardear la lancha es romper el principio universal de propocionalidad de la fuerza y generar un asesinato. pic.twitter.com/LssJAGfiwE — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) September 3, 2025

Petro and his administration have repeatedly criticized the U.S.'s deployment in the region, with Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio saying this week that it is "disproportionate."

"There is no doubt that the region's countries are committed to fighting drug-trafficking, but the presence is disproportionate," Villavicencio said.

She had claimed last week that the Trump administration wouldn't carry out a military intervention in the country, and that she had reached the conclusion after speaking with U.S. officials, including ambassador John McNamara and U.S. lawmakers who recently visited the country.

"The press has created a narrative that is sowing confusion in the population. From the conversations we've had with the ambassador and U.S. lawmakers who visited the country over the past weeks we concluded there is no such intention," Villavicencio said.

The statement, however, took place before U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. forces "shot out a drug-carrying boat" coming from Venezuela.

Colombia's stance is not representative of the entire region. On Wednesday, the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago praised the attack, saying all drug-traffickers should be "violently eliminated."

Concretely, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said in a statement that the "massacring of our people has been fed by evil cartel traffickers." "I feel no compassion for them, the U.S. Army should have them all violently eliminated."

"Illegal drug and arms trafficking has caused death and destruction in our society for the past 25 years," Persad-Bissessar added, noting that the "restriction of illegal arms, drugs and human trafficking will reduce violence" in the country and the region.

"God bless and protect the U.S. Army members taking part in the mission. Your efforts will save many lives in our country and the region," she added.

Originally published on Latin Times