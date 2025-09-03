The White House mocked Venezuela on social media following the attack against what it described as a vessel carrying drugs.

"Terrorists eliminated. Adios," the White House said in an X post, which was accompanied by an emoji of a person throwing trash in a can.

A Venezuelan official, however, claimed the video shared by the White House was fake and made with artificial intelligence.

Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez said in a Telegram channel that "it seems" Secretary of State Marco Rubio "keeps lying to his president."

"After getting him between a rock and a hard place, now he gives him an AI video as 'proof,'" Ñañez added. "Marco Rubio, stop trying to encourage a war and trying to stain President Donald Trump's hands. Venezuela doesn't pose a threat."

Trump revealed at the Oval Office that U.S. forces "shot out a drug-carrying boat" coming from Venezuela as part of the deployment of troops and warships. "We just literally shot out a drug-carrying boat." "There were a lot of drugs on that boat. There's more where that came from," the president added. "They came from Venezuela."

Later he said on social media post that the attack "resulted in 11 terrorists killed." "No U.S. soldiers were hurt. Let this be a warning to anyone even considering sending drugs into the United States. Beware," he added.

The Pentagon said the strike and the ongoing deployment are part of a strategy to disrupt Latin American cartels, which Washington blames for fueling fentanyl and cocaine flows into U.S. cities.

Venezuelan authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, on his end, has ordered Venezuelan troops to mobilize and called on militias and volunteers to prepare for a possible foreign intervention. "If Venezuela is attacked, we will not hesitate to defend our sovereignty," he said.

Originally published on Latin Times