A gunman killed at least 10 people, including two minors, Wednesday in a village restaurant in southern Montenegro, near the town of Cetinje, the interior minister said.

The suspect "took the lives of at least 10 people, two of whom were minors," Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic told journalists.

He said the two minors were the children of the restaurant owner, who was also killed.

The shooter also "killed members of his own family", the minister said.

He labelled the incident a "consequence of disturbed interpersonal relations", without elaborating.

Police said earlier the shooting was not the "result of a showdown between organised criminal groups".

Police were still searching for the perpetrator Wednesday night.

Four people seriously wounded in the attack were being hospitalised in the capital Podgorica and their lives were in danger, Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said earlier.

The government declared three days of national mourning from Thursday over the "tragic event that occurred today in Cetinje", it said in a statement.

Mass shootings are rare in the small Balkan nation.