At least 10 people, mostly teenagers, were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, NY, on Wednesday night, according to the New York City Police Department.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. outside Amazura nightclub in the Jamaica section, where a group of 15 people, aged between 16 and 20, were waiting to attend a private event.

Four men approached the group on foot, and three to four of them opened fire, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera confirmed during a press conference on Thursday morning, Associated Press reported.

Around 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot and were seen entering a light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates.

Six females and four males, aged 16 to 20, were struck by gunfire, NY Post reported.

The victims were shifted to local hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children's Medical Center. None of the victims are in critical condition, the NYPD stated.

Authorities are currently searching for the light-colored sedan in connection with the shooting.

"This is not terrorism," Rivera stated, but added there is "zero tolerance for these senseless shootings." The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, he said.

