The FBI was involved in an investigation after one person was killed and seven people injured in a Tesla Cybertruck explosion in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

A fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the valet area in front of the hotel.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that the Cybertruck drove up to the front entrance when smoke started showing and there was an explosion.

The person driving the vehicle was killed but authorities have not identified them yet.

Police do not know what caused the explosion but they hope to be able to release more details in 24-48 hours.

The injuries among the survivors were described as minor.

Some of the guests who were staying at the Trump International have been moved to Resorts World Las Vegas, NBC-3 reported.

McMahill said that there does not appear to be any further threat to the public, but he said police taking precautions because of the terrorist attack in New Orleans.