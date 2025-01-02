New details are emerging about how ISIS inspired the terrorist attack in New Orleans carried out by U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Jabbar, a native of Texas, posted videos to his social media platform shortly before the terror attack saying he was inspired by ISIS, according to the Associated Press.

The chilling videos indicated that he had planned to kill his family, CNN reported.

He said he had dreams about why she should join ISIS, according to the report, citing unnamed officials.

The videos appeared to have been recorded while he was driving but it was unclear if they took place as he traveled to New Orleans to carry out the attack, according to CNN.

After bypassing a police blockade on Bourbon Street, Jabbar, barreled his pickup truck into a crowd of people celebrating New Year's.

Police killed Jabbar after he exited his truck and opened fire, shooting two police officers, who were in stable condition.

Authorities found items linking Jabbar to the Islamic State in his truck including an ISIS flag.

A photo shared amongst law enforcement showed a bearded Jabbar next to a truck after he was killed. The Islamic State flag was attached to the truck's trailer hitch.

The FBI suspects there are multiple co-conspirators in the attack after surveillance video showed three men and a woman holding a device used for remote detonation, said the Associated Press.

In a televised broadcast to the nation from Camp David, Maryland, President Joe Biden described the attack as a "despicable" and "heinous act."

The president said multiple agencies at the federal, state, and local levels are investigating the terrorist attack.

"I know I can speak for all Americans when I say our hearts are with the people of New Orleans," he said.

"There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities," Biden said in an official statement from the White House.

The FBI and Las Vegas authorities are investigating the explosion of a Cybertruck that took place outside of a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump to see if there are any connections to the New Orleans attack.