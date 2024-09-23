KEY POINTS The event was co-hosted by HashKey Capital, Aethir, and CARV at Singapore's iconic Raffles Hotel

Decode: Legacy's approach was a game-changer for crypto events as it focused on creativity and quality connections

The event also highlighted how crypto can be both engaging and a catalyst for societal benefit

HashKey Capital is optimistic about the future of crypto, with continued institutional involvement

The cryptocurrency industry has brought forth some of the most unforgettable events and gatherings that featured like-minded visionaries and forward-looking individuals who vouch for the innovative technology's potential. Rising above the common crypto event is Decode: Legacy, hosted by leading crypto and blockchain investor HashKey Capital.

Presented last week ahead of the much-anticipated Token2049 conference in Singapore, Decode: Legacy is dubbed as the "world's first crypto-themed immersive theater."

The event was co-hosted by GPU computing provider Aethir, modular data layer CARV, and was sponsored by fully decentralized trading platform dYdX, Web3 market maker DWF Labs, and more.

Reimagining Crypto Through Immersive Theater

The sold out event, which took place at Singapore's iconic Raffles Hotel, received much enthusiasm from cryptocurrency users and advocates. The creative-first event was a cultural and theatrical homage to the past, present, and future of the crypto industry.

"The Raffles Hotel was the perfect backdrop to tap into the history of crypto, highlighting pivotal moments that have shaped the industry over the past 16 years. From the mysterious inventor of Bitcoin to the launch of ETFs (exchange-traded funds), this historical context helps attendees understand how far we've come and where we might be heading – and hopefully inspiring some meaningful conversations along the way," Siya Yang, the Head of Marketing at HashKey Capital, told International Business Times exclusively.

Changing the Game in Crypto Events

Decode: Legacy is a game-changer in terms of crypto events worldwide. Instead of hanging on to the usual crypto gatherings that feature happy hours, parties, or DJ nights, HashKey Capital and its co-sponsors crafted Decode: Legacy in such a way that it blends art forms that resonate with people not just within the digital assets space but also those outside the sector who may be interested in learning more about crypto and blockchain.

"This approach helps bridge the gap between traditional finance, Web2, and Web3, explaining complex concepts in a vivid and engaging way," Yang noted.

Notably, the event was curated with both crypto enthusiasts and theater lovers in mind. It brought together some of the most influential crypto enthusiasts and advocates, finance professionals, and crypto-curious individuals to connect naturally outside of their typical bubbles.

"We're taking crypto out of the conference rooms and nightclubs into a more relaxed, cultural setting. By prioritizing creativity and quality connections, the immersive format provides a fresh spin on typical crypto events. Rather than a loud party packed with people, it's a narrative-driven night filled with surprises, challenges, and laughs," Yang added.

Blending Entertainment and Education Toward Broader Crypto Adoption

Decode: Legacy struck the right balance in blending crypto education and entertainment, creating a unique space where people were able to learn about crypto history and its potential in the ages to come while within a low-pressure environment.

"This shift to engaging, creative ways of introducing people to blockchain technology will accelerate adoption. It's about making the technology feel more relatable and less intimidating," Yang explained.

For some crypto-curious people who have heard of crypto but have not yet quite grasped how it works, Decode: Legacy paved the way for accessibility. Crypto jargons have kept some potential users away, but the event helped spark conversations and relationships that might not have been possible at typical industry events.

Societal Benefit – Decode: Legacy's Core

More than opening avenues for paying homage to crypto's rich history while also engaging non-crypto natives to embrace the technology, Decode: Legacy highlighted blockchain's potential for societal benefit.

The not-for-profit event underscores how huge of an impact the industry can make toward societal development. All profits from the event will be donated to local charity organizations.

"This aspect helps people understand that crypto isn't just about financial gains, but also about creating positive change in society. We need to give back to strengthen the foundation for the future," Yang said.

Ensuring That Crypto Stays True to Its Promises

After Token2049 ended and attendees provided enthusiastic responses to Decode: Legacy, HashKey Capital sees an optimistic future for the crypto space.

"We anticipate continued growth in institutional involvement and clearer regulations, which should provide a solid foundation for expansion. Technological improvements will make blockchain applications more user-friendly and practical for everyday use, increasing the overall number of users and use cases for blockchain technology and tokenization," Yang projected.

HashKey Capital is also seeing a revolution outside financial realms. For instance, segments such as DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure network), AI, Web3, and decentralized social platforms are showing much potential in integrating blockchain technology into people's daily lives in subtle but meaningful ways.

Hashkey Capital, which has been a long-term investor in the digital assets industry, continues to maintain a leading position in the crypto investment circle. What motivates the investor to back the emerging sector?

"The key is to maintain a long-term perspective, understanding that the real value of blockchain technology will unfold over time as it becomes more deeply integrated into various sectors of the economy and society," Yang said.

At this point, HashKey Capital is focused on nurturing the industry's growth responsibly, "ensuring that it remains true to its core values of decentralization and economic empowerment, while also being fun and accessible to everyone," Yang revealed.