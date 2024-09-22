He built on his father's real estate empire and turned the family's millions into billions, but Donald Trump has not stuck to selling merely buildings.

In the past, the Republican candidate for the White House has flogged everything from steaks to "Trump University" courses to stock in his own media company, best known for the platform Truth Social.

Not all has been smooth sailing -- shares in Trump Media & Technology Group have collapsed in recent months, Trump steaks were discontinued two months after their launch, and Trump University was sued for defrauding its students.

That has not stopped the candidate, however, who is currently offering an array of items for sale centered around his image -- some of which are unusual, to say the least.

Though rarely seen at church, Trump says the Bible is his "favorite book," and around Easter the former president began selling the sacred text for $59.99 online.

"We must Make America Pray Again," he says in a video promoting the Bibles -- a nod to his "Make American Great Again" political movement.

Trump has made no bones about his appeals to evangelicals in the United States, where the religious right forms a core part of the Republican base.

He is distributing the Bibles in collaboration with renowned conservative musician Lee Greenwood, whose hit "God Bless the USA" is part of the soundtrack at every Trump rally.

For $299, Trump supporters can also buy a pair of sneakers commemorating the assassination attempt that very nearly took his life.

The white high-tops -- capped with an American flag -- show the famous photo of the 78-year-old with his ear bleeding and fist raised in the moments after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

The Secret Service agents who shielded him and rushed him to safety are not depicted.

Along the soles, in capital blue letters, the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!" appear -- hearkening back to what Trump shouted as the agents hustled him from the rally stage.

The words have become a rallying cry for his supporters.

This summer, Trump also began handing out small pieces of the suit he wore during his televised debate with President Joe Biden in June -- an encounter so disastrous for the Democrat that days later he dropped out of the race in favor of Kamala Harris.

For $1,485, buyers can own "a tangible piece of Presidential History," boasts the website, offering scraps of fabric affixed to trading cards.

"This is something to give your family, your kids, your grandchildren," boasts Trump in a video.

This weekend, Trump announced the sale of silver coins bearing his likeness, set to be available for purchase from Wednesday.

Priced at $100 each, the coins are a "true symbol of American Greatness," the former president said in a social media post.

Heads, of course, is an image of the 45th president.

Tails is an image of the White House ringed by the motto that appears on official US currency -- "In God We Trust."

The coins are not legal tender and cannot be used as payment.

"I've seen a lot of coins out there using my very beautiful face ... but they are not the official coin," Trump quips.

It's not the only foray into currency for Trump -- he and his sons have also launched World Liberty Financial, a new cryptocurrency aimed at making the United States the "crypto capital of the world."

Like the Bibles, sneakers and suit fragments, the coins are not supposed to raise funds for his campaign.

Websites selling the items say they use "Donald J. Trump's name, likeness and image under paid license."