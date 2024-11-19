Dexcom and ŌURA have partnered to integrate Dexcom's glucose biosensing feature with the ŌURA Ring's health metrics to help improve consumers' metabolic health.

The partnership's purpose is to give consumers a comprehensive view of their metabolic health so they can track how lifestyle choices like sleep, exercise, and diet impact their glucose levels.

Dexcom is also giving ŌURA, a company with a valuation of over $5 billion, a $75 million investment boost in their Series D funding, according to a statement to Business Wire.

"Ninety-seven percent of ŌURA Members have expressed interest in understanding how the food they eat impacts their health," ŌURA CEO Tom Hale said. "This partnership with Dexcom will enable us to empower our members to make informed decisions and adjust behaviors to positively impact their biometrics and long-term health."

The integration works by analyzing information from Dexcom's glucose biosensors and app against the metrics for sleep, activity, and heart health from ŌURA's smart ring and app to make reasonable suggestions about a person's metabolic health. A new app integration is expected by mid-2025.

This isn't Dexcom's first foray into partnerships. In 2022, Dexcom considered buying Insulet, a medical device company, after a successful integration between Insulet's Omnipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery System and Dexcom's G6 and G7 CGM. Prior to that, FitBit partnered with Dexcom to provide consumers with continuous tracking via a non-invasive blood glucose monitor device.

According to research firm, CCS Insight, Apple may enter the smart ring arena by 2026.