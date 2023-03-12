Saturday's Powerball drawing did not have a grand-prize winner. The new jackpot will climb to $52 million with a cash option of $27.4 million

Saturday night's winning Powerball numbers were 11, 20, 33, 43, and 58. The Powerball was 24. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot grows after Saturday's estimated $45 million jackpot with a cash option of $22.9 million. The most recent winner took a jackpot worth an estimated $161 million, with a cash option of $82.2 million.

The next drawing will be held on Monday.

There have been two grand-prize winners in 2023. A winning ticket on Feb. 6 was for $754.6 million. In 2022, there were eight grand-prize winners.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is at $229 million with a cash option of $120.6 million.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. It is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Powerball ticket costs $2.

There is a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize.