The Powerball drawing has been reset to $20 million after a winning ticket holder in Virginia took the grand prize. There has not been any confirmation as to where in Virginia the ticket was purchased.

The ticket holder won a jackpot worth an estimated $161 million, with a cash option of $82.2 million. There was also a Texas ticket holder who won $1 million by matching five numbers.

Saturday night's winning Powerball numbers were 10, 16, 18, 40, and 66. The Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 3X.

The next drawing will be held on Monday.

Saturday's grand-prize winner was the second of 2023. A winning ticket on Feb. 6 was for $754.6 million.

In 2022, there were eight grand-prize winners.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $188 million, with a cash option of $95.7 million.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The lottery is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. There is a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize.