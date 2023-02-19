The Powerball jackpot will grow to $87 million, with a cash value of $44.6 million, after there was no grand-prize winner in Saturday's drawing.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 08, 21, 31, 32 and 37. The Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 4X.

The Powerball jackpot was an estimated $73 million with a cash option of $38.5 million. The next drawing will be held on Monday.

There has not been a grand-prize winner since Feb. 6 when a player in Washington state won $754.6 million. The payout can be in 30 payments spread over 29 years or as a lump sum.

While there was no grand prize winner on Saturday, a ticket holder in California matched all five white numbers to win $1 million.

Powerball also offers prizes of $50,000 and $100 and smaller prizes that can all grow depending on the Power Play.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The lottery is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A ticket costs $2. There is a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize.