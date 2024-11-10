Donald Trump Jr. — who knows something about lucrative handouts — taunted Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky that his American "allowance" helping him fight murderous Russian invaders is about to be "cut" once daddy's in charge.

Don Jr. reposted a video from failed vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin on his Instagram Stories of Zelensky standing next to his dad with the caption: "You're 38 days from losing your allowance" — when Donald Trump takes office.

The president-elect has repeatedly claimed he can instantly end the war in Ukraine, though he failed to do anything about Ukrainian border skirmishes involving Russian troops when he was in the White House.

Trump has boasted that once he's elected president, he'll quickly end the war — even before he's in the White House. "Before I get into the office, I will have that war settled — 100 percent sure," he has said. So far, that hasn't happened, and he doesn't even have a plan yet, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

In a Vladimir Putin-friendly proposal, Vice President-elect JD Vance in September called on Ukraine to cede territory captured by Russia after it invaded, and then pledge neutrality.

Trump called Putin a "genius" after he invaded Ukraine.