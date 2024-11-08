Billionaire Elon Musk was on the line with Donald Trump in his first phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday.

The SpaceX CEO reportedly said during Trump and Zelensky's approximately 25-minute phone call that he would continue to provide use of his Starlink satellites, two sources told Axios.

Musk's presence on the call was confirmed by two officials in Kyiv to the Financial Times.

Zelensky is said to have congratulated Trump on his win, and reportedly walked away from the call feeling more at ease, a spokesperson for Zelensky told the Financial Times. "Excellent" was the word Zelensky used to describe the call, according to a statement obtained by the Financial Times.

The Ukrainian president also felt hopeful due to the call being so soon after Trump's election, as reported by Axios. Trump reportedly said on the call that he planned to continue supporting Ukraine.

There were previous concerns that Trump would curb military assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia. The president-elect has yet to have a call with Vladimir Putin.

Originally published by Latin Times.