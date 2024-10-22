About 1 million Israelis raced to bomb shelters on Tuesday in fears of an attack after Hezbollah reportedly launched a drone from Lebanon.

Fighter planes and helicopters were chasing at least one drone, according to the Israeli Ynet news website, which posted grainy photos of an object in the night sky.

Air raid sirens sounded for nearly 30 minutes across northern Israel, including in the coastal city of Haifa, Ynet said.

In a message posted on social media, the Israeli military instructed the public to "listen to the directives of the Home Front Command."

"At this stage, efforts are made to track and intercept the target," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Earlier Tuesday, Hezbollah took "full and sole responsibility" for a Saturday drone attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vacation home and said it wouldn't negotiate a cease-fire with Israel, Reuters reported.

"If our hands didn't reach you the previous time, then days, nights and the battlefield are still between us," Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammad Afif told reporters.