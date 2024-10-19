Netanyahu's Home Targeted By Drone Launched From Lebanon
It was part of a barrage of rockets and drones fired by Hezbollah into northern Israel on Saturday
Hezbollah targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home Saturday in a drone attack that was part of a barrage of missiles and drones fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, according to a report.
One person was killed in the bombardment, but no casualties were reported at Netanyahu's home, the Associated Press reported.
Netanyahu's office said the drone was directed at the prime minister's holiday home in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea, but neither Netanyahu nor his wife were there.
The firing of dozens of rockets and drones comes a day after Israel confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, had been killed by Israeli forces Wednesday in Gaza.
Iran's supreme leader vowed Hamas would continue attacking Israel in the wake of Sinwar's death.
Hamas said Sinwar's "martyrdom" would only strengthen the militant group and "will be a curse on the occupiers."
More than 180 missiles and drones were launched at Israel on Saturday, killing a 50-year-old man who was hit with shrapnel while sitting in his car, the AP reported. Another four people were wounded in the attacks.
At the same time, Israeli forces fired at hospitals in northern Gaza, killing more than 50 people, including children, the AP said, citing the hospitals and a reporter for the wire service.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
