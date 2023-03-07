KEY POINTS A Russian soldier, 38, threatened the employees of a military registration office in Moscow

A mobilized Russian soldier who deserted his post threatened to blow up a military enlistment office in Moscow with a dummy grenade while he was drunk, according to reports.

The unnamed 38-year-old trooper took out the fake explosive and threatened the employees of the office located in the town of Domodedovo, Russian news outlet Mash reported via Telegram.

He ran out of the building and tried to hide but was intercepted by members of Russia's National Guard, or Rosgvardiya.

The soldier, who was wearing a military uniform at the time, was stopped on Naberezhnaya Street.

Police blocked the street and called in sappers as well as officers with Russia's Federal Security Service after the grenade was found on the trooper, preliminary data showed, according to a report by Russian news outlet Baza.

The grenade turned out to be a dummy, and members of the Russian National Guard later detained the soldier.

He has since been identified as a deserter from Russia's western Kursk region who was mobilized last October.

The soldier's intentions were unclear.

In a similar story, a soldier in Russia's Krasnodar region who had just returned from the invasion of Ukraine caused a grenade to go off during a party.

The man, identified as 34-year-old volunteer Kirill P., had already "drunk a lot" when the incident occurred in a residential building along Turgenev Street in Krasnodar's administrative capital on Feb. 26.

Kirill, who had recently returned from the combat zone in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Donetsk province, received shrapnel wounds as a result of the blast caused by an RGD-5 grenade and was treated by doctors.

Meanwhile, the soldier's drinking companions and the children in the apartment at the time of the incident were not injured.

Another grenade was found at the site later, but it was neutralized by engineers.

Kirill faces a criminal case under Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code, or illegal possession of weapons, in relation to the incident.

Russian forces participating in the invasion of Ukraine are suffering from "extremely low morale," U.S. military experts claimed, according to an Evening Standard report published in late December.

The Russian military has repeatedly been accused of sending ill-equipped and untrained mobilized personnel to the front lines.