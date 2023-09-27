U.S. orders for products meant to last at least three years unexpectedly rose in August, boosted by demand for defense equipment.

Durable goods orders increased 0.2% in August from July to a seasonally adjusted $284.7 billion, the Commerce Department said in a statement Wednesday. It was the fifth gain in six months. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a drop of 0.5% last month.

In July, orders fell 5.6%, the biggest decrease since the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak in April 2020, pressured by a significant drop in demand for transport equipment. The number was revised from an initial negative reading of 5.2%.

New orders of defense aircraft and parts jumped 19% in August from July. U.S. support to Ukraine is boosting purchases of military equipment.

Excluding defense equipment, orders in August fell 0.7%, signaling that U.S. manufacturing is still struggling.

Durable goods orders are considered a strong indicator of the state of the economy. Because they're more expensive, they tend to be purchased when consumers and companies are more confident about the future of the economy. A drop in orders usually indicates pessimism.