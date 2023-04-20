Elon Musk says he has seen "no evidence of aliens" in the universe so far, but thinks if they actually come to Earth, it would give him a "jackpot" tweet.

The SpaceX founder and CEO of Twitter appeared for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday and shared his views on extraterrestrial life.

"A lot of people ask me, you know, where are the aliens? And I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth it would probably be me," Musk said in the interview. "Yeah, I'm, you know, very familiar with space stuff. And I've seen no evidence of aliens ... I would immediately tweet it out. That'd be probably the top tweet of all time. 'We found one, guys!'"

"It's the jackpot with some 8 billion likes — next-level jackpot if you find the aliens," he added.

The billionaire Twitter owner also said the evidence would be the fastest way to get the U.S. government to increase its defense budget in order to protect the country from an alien invasion.

"We're constantly trying to get the defense budget to expand. And look, you know what would really get no arguments for anyone? If we pulled out an alien and said we need money to protect ourselves from these guys," Musk noted.

"'How much money do you want? You got it. They look dangerous.' So the fastest way to get a defense budget increase would be to pull out an alien," he continued.

When Musk was asked whether he believes humans take their existence for granted and if extraterrestrial life is a threat to humans, he said "yes."

"I hope there is and I hope they're peaceful. Obviously, the two important characteristics. But I'm just saying we haven't seen anything yet, so..." he said, reported The Hill.

Musk's interview comes as SpaceX prepares for the maiden test flight of its Starship rocket, according to CNN. Starship is reportedly the most powerful rocket ever created and is aimed at sending humans to Mars someday.

An attempt to launch Starship was made Monday but it was called off due to technical issues. The second attempt is scheduled for Thursday from SpaceX's privately owned spaceport in Texas.