A decades-old book of cheerful, often lewd birthday messages has set off a political bomb in Washington -- helping bring down the British ambassador and inflaming the most perilous scandal of Donald Trump's presidency.

Compiled to celebrate Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003, the three-volume book had remained secret for years.

But his estate handed it over this week to Congress, which swiftly made its 238 pages public, offering a vivid window into the late sex offender's well-connected world.

Frequently referring to his playboy lifestyle, it also renewed long-running questions about what his elite associates knew of his alleged criminal activity with underage girls.

The scandal proved too much for Peter Mandelson, a top British political operator fired Thursday from his prestigious post as ambassador to the United States.

A 10-page entry allegedly submitted by Mandelson includes photos from his time with "best pal" Epstein in a tropical locale, apparently the financier's notorious private island in the Caribbean.

Epstein would sometimes disappear, "leaving you with some 'interesting' friends to entertain instead," says a note, along with a photo of two women whose faces are obscured.

British media then published emails from Mandelson, in which he offers support to Epstein after his 2008 conviction for procuring an underaged girl for prostitution, ultimately leading to his ouster.

Other VIPs are peppered throughout. The most famous among them: Trump.

For the 79-year-old Republican, the Epstein scandal is a political nightmare that refuses to die.

Democrats have pounced since July, when Trump's administration confirmed Epstein's 2019 death was a suicide and deemed the release of more case files unnecessary -- despite previously fanning conspiracies among fellow Republicans about a coverup.

Trump now dismisses the saga as a Democratic "hoax."

However, under pressure from their own right-wing base, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives launched an investigation.

That brought the birthday book to light, including Trump's alleged note: a type-written message inserted into the sketched outline of a nude woman -- with his signature for pubic hair.

"May every day be another wonderful secret," it reads.

Trump and his allies claim the signature is fake. However, it bears striking resemblance to other documents he signed during the period.

While the Wall Street Journal had previously reported on the existence of the letter -- prompting Trump to file a $10 billion defamation suit -- another note alluding to the president appears.

"Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells 'fully depreciated' [redacted name] to Donald Trump," reads the note, allegedly from businessman Joel Paschow, a longtime member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

The text accompanies a photo of Epstein holding an oversized check marked "DJ Trump." Next to him is a woman who has been identified in US media as someone who dated both Trump and Epstein in the 1990s.

The page before includes a sketch of Epstein handing little girls balloons in 1983, then several topless women massaging him in 2003 -- apparently a joking reference to his grooming of underage women.

The book features a bevy of other prominent people.

Ahead of Trump's alleged letter is a poem from Stuart Pivar, a wealthy chemist and art collector, lightheartedly remarking that Epstein was "up to no good" but had thus far "avoided the penitentiary."

Next up is a note from Harvard economist Henry Rosovsky, who died in 2022.

"For the man who has almost everything, but never enough of these!" it reads, followed by two painted prints of breasts.

A note allegedly from famed private equity investor Leon Black refers to a "Maxwellian delight."

This refers to Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who compiled the birthday book, and is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls.

Also included is a note from French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, who would later be arrested in France on rape charges and whose 2022 prison death was also ruled suicide.

Trump isn't the only president to appear.

A note from former president Bill Clinton praises Epstein's "childlike curiosity" at 50.