KEY POINTS Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles, sold between 2013 and 2018, may have the defect

Around 2% of the 1.28 million vehicles manufactured by the company might be affected

The brake hoses will be replaced free of charge by dealers once the parts become available

Ford has recalled more than one million cars over a serious issue with its brake fluid hoses.

Two models of the vehicle –Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ – sold between 2013 and 2018 may have front brake hoses that could rupture and leak brake fluid, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

"A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of [a] crash," the agency warned.

The agency estimates that around 2% of the 1.28 million vehicles manufactured by the company might be affected by the defect. The automaker was aware of an accident from the brake hose failure but no injuries were reported.

Ford said drivers may notice a difference in the pedal's feel and the fluid indicator light may come on. The automaker added it will notify the owners of affected vehicles about the recall by April 17. The brake hoses will be replaced free of charge by dealers once the parts become available.

Customers can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332. The company's number for the recall is 23S12. They can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or through their website.

Ford issued a recall last year for around 198,400 SUVs after receiving 25 reports of fires from the blower motor in the vehicles. The affected vehicle models were Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, manufactured between 2015 to 2017. Some of the vehicle owners complained of inoperative fans, a burning smell or smoke from the instrument panel vents while the cars were running. The company found that the failure was caused by the blower motor located behind the glove box, which then could cause an interior fire. The vehicle owners were asked to replace the front blower motor assembly free of charge.