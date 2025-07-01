ASEA's REDOXGold™ Massage + Soothing Gel marks a pivotal shift in how individuals manage their recovery. Unlike traditional creams that temporarily mask discomfort, REDOXGold taps into the science of redox signaling to help soothing and recovery. As ASEA celebrates its 15th anniversary, the company extends its legacy of science-backed wellness to a broader global audience. Hunter Dean, Senior Vice President of R&D and Production Operations at ASEA, shares the rationale behind the product and what it means for people seeking a natural, sustainable approach to recovery.

Recovery, Reimagined

Q: REDOXGold launched earlier this year and has already seen global expansion. What makes this product fundamentally different from other topical recovery solutions?

Hunter Dean: Most topical recovery products are designed to create a temporary effect—either warming the skin, or just cooling it, to distract from discomfort. REDOXGold does not rely on these traditional mechanisms. Instead, it works by delivering redox signaling molecules directly to the skin. These molecules are naturally produced by the human body and play a critical role in cellular communication. This intercellular communication is important. Over time, our natural production of these molecules declines. What REDOXGold does is provide an added boost of these redox signalling molecules to the skin to support the body's ability to restore communication pathways, so it can respond more efficiently to physical exertion. We also included real, elemental gold in the formula.

This is not just a product to make you feel better for an hour. It helps promote recovery where it actually starts—inside the cell.

Q: Redox signaling sounds technical. How can consumers understand its real-life relevance to wellness and performance?

Hunter Dean: Redox signaling is a basic process, even though the term may seem complex. It is how cells coordinate action to maintain resilience against environmental stress. Imagine a construction site without any communication between workers. Nothing would happen efficiently, and there would be chaos. That is what happens when redox signaling breaks down in the body. Muscles stay inflamed longer, recovery slows, and the effects of stress accumulate. REDOXGold supplies these molecules topically to the skin, reinforcing the body's own levels of redox signalling molecules. It is a very targeted and biological solution that respects how the body operates. That is what makes it different from chemically based products that simply override symptoms.

Built for Real-World Use

Q: ASEA is known for ingestible products like the REDOX Cell Signaling Supplement. Why develop a topical gel for this particular release?

Hunter Dean: We wanted to give people a tool that fits into their everyday routines with minimal friction. A topical gel allows users to apply it precisely where they feel discomfort—whether that is a tired lower back, tight calves after a run, or shoulders after a long workday. There is an immediacy in applying something directly to the affected area, and that is what people are often looking for. At the same time, we knew that many consumers want a product that feels clean—no sticky residue, no heavy chemical scent, no artificial coloring. REDOXGold delivers all that. It absorbs quickly, does not stain clothes, and feels comfortable on the skin. We designed it for people who live active lives and want support that works with their natural rhythms and routines. It is not just a product for elite athletes. It is for anyone who values mobility and wants to feel physically capable.

Q: Who is the intended user? Are you primarily targeting athletes, or is this for a broader group?

Hunter Dean:While athletes have naturally gravitated toward REDOXGold, we created it for a much wider audience. We often refer to "Taylor," a profile that represents many of our consumers. Taylor might be someone who exercises regularly, hikes on weekends, or simply wants to feel less tension after a long day at work. Taylor prefers natural ingredients, reads labels, and avoids harsh treatments when possible. For this person, REDOXGold becomes a trusted solution. Older adults are also turning to it because they want to maintain their lifestyle and avoid feeling limited by temporary soreness. So whether someone is doing yoga, chasing after grandchildren, or preparing for a marathon, the product supports them in staying active without compromising their values or routine.

Global Reach and Long-Term Vision

Q: The product launched in February 2025. How has it performed internationally in such a short time?

Hunter Dean: The reception has been incredibly positive, and the pace of adoption has exceeded our expectations. We launched initially in North America and Australasia—markets like the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. By March, we expanded into 30 more countries, including major European markets such as France, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. This rapid growth was made possible by a multi-channel strategy. Our global network of independent associates played a key role in introducing the product to communities, while digital platforms helped drive awareness and online sales. We also focused on accessibility. Sample tubes allowed people to try the product before committing to full-size units, which helped generate interest and user feedback very early on.

Q: What kind of feedback have you received from users?

Hunter Dean: Users are telling us they experience quicker recovery after regular physical activity. We hear stories from people who had difficulty completing their daily walks or fitness routines and are now doing so with greater ease. Some older customers have shared that feel empowered and are more confident. That kind of feedback affirms what we learned prior to REDOXGold's launch with our global research university partners. It tells us that the science is not only sound, but meaningful to the people using it. That is ultimately what we care about—whether it is making a real difference in someone's quality of life.

Q: Does REDOXGold signal the beginning of a broader product expansion using redox technology?

Hunter Dean: Yes, it certainly does. REDOXGold is an important step forward, but it is far from the end of our work. We are continuing to explore new ways to apply redox principles across various formats. Some of these will be topical like REDOXGold, while others will be ingestible or possibly even delivered through emerging technologies. At the same time, we are refining our existing offerings based on the latest research and consumer insights. Everything we do is grounded in our long-term vision—helping people live fuller, more active lives through cellular health. We are not just adding products for the sake of variety. Each one must meet a real need and stay aligned with the science that defines ASEA.

REDOXGold signals a practical shift in how people recover from physical exertion. Rather than offering a surface-level fix, it supports the body's natural repair systems at the source. As Hunter Dean puts it, "This is not about masking sensations—it is about helping the body do what it is already capable of, more efficiently and with less limitation."

